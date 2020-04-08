Vancouver mom delivers baby in induced coma while fighting COVID-19

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -- A pregnant woman who contracted COVID-19 is recovering after her family says doctors had to deliver her baby while she was in an induced coma fighting the virus.
On March 22 at a family gathering, something didn't feel right for Angela Primachenko.
"She’s just like, I have a little cough, a little runny nose but I’m fine," Primachenko's twin sister, Oksana Luiten, said.
But Luiten says because her sister was pregnant, they didn't want to take any chances. Doctors tested Primachenko for COVID-19. Days later, it came back positive.
"We were so scared cause the doctors were not promising at all with the whole situation, we were all absolutely terrified," Luiten said.
Primachenko was admitted to Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver. It's the same place where her sister says Primachenko works as a respiratory therapist.
Luiten says her sister's condition got worse, fast. She says her sister was put on a ventilator and put into an induced coma. She says doctors decided to induce Primachenko into labor early.
On April 1, Primachenko delivered at 34 weeks still in an induced coma.
"All of us were just like, God, if you don’t come through, we might lose our sister," Luiten said.
Luiten says doctors are still monitoring her sister's baby girl, who will hopefully be able to go home soon.
As for Primachenko, her condition was touch and go after labor. But Luiten says early this week she started breathing on her own.
"I guess the doctors and the nurses said they were like dancing inside her room when she started breathing on her own because it was just such good news," Luiten said. "I actually Facetimed her yesterday night and she was talking, she totally recognized me."
Luiten says this situation made her realize how much she deeply loves her sister.
"It just felt so good to hear her voice and to see her," Luiten said. "And just to like, know that she’s still alive, she’s still doing good."
Seeing her sister go through this during the COVID-19 pandemic, Luiten wants to urge everyone to stay home.
"Angela’s like honestly the kindest person ever and now that her story is like a glimmer of hope in this chaos, I feel that’s something that she would want to share with people, is that hope, because she’s so kind and she wants to give hope to every person. So that’s why I’m like, I want to do this story for her," Luiten said.
Luiten says at this point, it's unclear when her sister will be released from the hospital. But her family is holding onto faith.
