Vancouver mom now home after delivering baby while in a coma fighting COVID-19

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – For the first time, a Vancouver woman is sharing her miracle story.
Angela Primachenko just returned home. She delivered her baby while in an induced coma after spending weeks in the hospital fighting COVID-19.
The last several weeks for Primachenko have been a blur.
"I wasn’t sure where I was I was very confused I didn’t have a belly anymore didn’t know where my baby was, I was in isolation I hadn’t been able to see my husband," Primachenko said.
A nightmare visit to the hospital turned into a 17-day stay fighting for her life and unborn child. It all started with a cough.
"Like, you know that kind of cough, and then for a while, for a while and then it kind of got a little bit worse, and then I started having a hard time breathing at night," Primachenko said.
Not long after, Primachenko tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital. She's also a respiratory therapist at the same hospital where she was admitted for COVID-19.
She says it put her in a unique situation because she could predict what was going to happen for her care.
"I’m like, I’m probably going to end up on a ventilator because I can’t breathe I just can’t catch my breath," Primachenko said.
That's exactly what happened to Primachenko.
Her twin sister, Oksana Luiten, previously told FOX 12 that she wasn't sure if Angela would survive.
"All of us were just like, God, if you don’t come through, we might lose our sister," Luiten said.
Doctors delivered her baby at 34 weeks while Primachenko was in an induced coma fighting the virus. Her daughter's name is Ava.
"Which means breath of life," Primachenko said. "And I’m like, I just really like it, I think Ava is just such a beautiful name. And we did not expect to go down this road, but sure enough she ended up being our little breath of life."
Primachenko says Ava is still in the hospital as doctors are monitoring her eating.
It was touch and go for Primachenko after delivery, but eventually, she was taken off a ventilator and started breathing on her own as doctors slowly started to take her off medication. Now, she's home.
"I’m just taking it every day at a time and just kind of trying to regain my strength and core and muscles," Primachenko said.
Primachenko says this experience taught her to not live in fear.
"Rejoice, be happy you know life is so short," Primachenko said.
She says her sister's heart was in the right place to first share her story.
"She just saw that this is truly a miracle and that people need something good right now and they need a good story, they need something that’s uplifting," Primachenko said.
She says she hasn't been able to see Ava in person yet, as she's still testing positive for the virus.
She says she'll need to get two negative tests in a row before that can happen, so right now, she's self quarantining at home.
Primachenko has no idea how she got the virus because she says none of her family tested positive. She says she was taking all the right precautions and wasn't working before she got sick.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
