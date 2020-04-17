VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A Vancouver mom who contracted COVID-19 while pregnant and delivered her baby while in a coma is now able to hold her daughter.
Angela Primachenko returned home earlier this week after spending weeks in the hospital fighting coronavirus. She said the days at the hospital passed in a blur.
"I wasn’t sure where I was, I was very confused I didn’t have a belly anymore didn’t know where my baby was, I was in isolation I hadn’t been able to see my husband," Primachenko said.
Primachenko’s return home from the hospital came with some restrictions, including not being able to see her baby girl at first. Now, that restriction has been lifted.
Primachenko posted photos to her Instagram page of her hold her girl, named Ava.
Primachenko wasn’t able to see her daughter in person previously because she needed to have two negative COVID-19 tests before that could happen.
In her Instagram posts, she said she is now free of the virus and was able to hold her baby girl in her arms. In another post, Primachenko said her daughter was doing amazing and she was planning to come home this weekend.
Primachenko’s family while she was in the hospital said they weren’t sure if she was going to survive. Primachenko earlier this week said he daughter’s name, Ava, means breath of life.
“And I’m like I just really like it, I think Ava is just such a beautiful name,” Primachenko said. “And we did not expect to go down this road, but sure enough she ended up being our little breath of life.”
Primachenko said Ava was in the hospital as doctors monitored her eating.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.