VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - We’re learning more about the Vancouver mother who was shot and killed in a school parking lot at the hands of her estranged husband, two days before Thanksgiving.
Clark County deputies said Tiffany Hill had longstanding concerns over domestic violence involving Keland Hill, and was trying to get help before she was killed.
Clark County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Boyd, who handled Hill’s case, was concerned too.
“I was very concerned because it was escalating very quickly,” Boyd told FOX 12. “…This case will stay with me for the rest of my life. I can only imagine how the family’s feeling.”
In September, deputies said Keland Hill was arrested for domestic violence after he threw Tiffany against a wall, causing a concussion, and tried to prevent her from calling 9-1-1.
He was issued a no-contact order, but deputies say over the course of the next two months he violated that order several times by calling and texting her, then showing up in public places to see her.
Investigators said he’d put a GPS tracker on her car to figure out where she was, and tried buying a gun at a Wal-Mart in Multnomah County in October but was denied when the domestic violence protective order showed up in the background check.
On November 7, he was arrested again.
“She believed he would kill her if he was released,” Boyd said. “He’d taken, in my opinion, steps demonstrating to us that he was a grave danger to her.”
That’s why on November 15, Boyd went before Judge John Fairgrieve to ask that Keland’s bail be raised to $2 million.
“I was intentionally asking for an amount that I thought was unattainable by the defendant because I felt that’s what needed to be done to keep her safe,” Boyd explained.
During that hearing, a woman read a statement Tiffany wrote to the court. It said, in part:
“This violence has been going on for several years and I’ve been praying for a safe way out…. I beg you not to allow him to get to me and my children. I have no family here, nowhere to go, no money and nowhere to hide from him. He’s made sure of that.”
In the end, Judge Fairgrieve agreed that Keland would be likely to commit a violent crime if he was released, and raised his bail from $75,000 to $250,000.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.
Six days later, Keland posted bail and five days after that, Tiffany was dead.
“This isn’t the judge’s fault, this is Keland Hill’s fault,” Boyd said. “Keland Hill is the one who got the gun and killed the victim.”
It’s still not clear how he managed to get that gun.
Boyd wants to see the law changed, so that bail would be revoked for anyone who tries to buy a gun in violation of a no-contact order, meaning that person would have to sit in jail pending trial.
“…That’s not the law we have right now. I just think that’s where we need to head,” she explained. “Because domestic violence, as we tragically saw here, can go from misdemeanor to murder in a second.”
If you are a victim of domestic violence, Boyd wants you to know how important it is to reach out to someone you trust and seek help.
“When our friends and family members are reaching out to us, telling us they’re scared for their lives, we [need to] take it seriously and try to take steps to report it,” she said.
FOX 12 reached out to Judge Fairgrieve – who made the decision on Keland’s bail – for comment Thursday. His office said he is declining to speak on the specifics of the case, but he is set to speak with FOX 12 on Friday about how bail decisions, in general, are made.
