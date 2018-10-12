PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police say a motorcyclist seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 5 earlier this month has died.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes at the Interstate Bridge, according to police.
Officers and Washington State Patrol responded just after 10:45 p.m. and say they found 55-year-old Michael D. Dallasta, of Vancouver, lying in the road.
Dallasta was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and died receiving treatment, according to police.
Investigators believe Dallasta was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle and traveling south when he collided with a Nissan Sentra that had slowed due to construction zone traffic congestion.
Police say the driver of the Nissan remained on scene after the crash. Officers report there have been no citations or arrests at this point. Police believe intoxication was a factor in the crash.
Investigators believe there are witnesses to the crash who have not contacted them. They ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact Officer Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or garrett.dow@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
