VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A Vancouver neighborhood is taking an interesting approach to a growing rabbit population. They’re enlisting the help of trained red-tailed hawks to hunt down the wild rabbits.
“When we first moved in, it was cute, but it seems like they've grown substantially,” resident Emilio Bullanday said.
Next Sunday, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., a licensed master falconer will bring a pair of hawks into the Cimarron neighborhood of Vancouver, planning to catch rabbits from the air.
The unique approach raised eyebrows initially.
“I first thought it was a prank when I saw it hanging on my door,” resident Stephen Jacobs said.
The Cimarron Homeowner's Association went door-to-door, distributing flyers that stated in bold: “Please keep your pets inside!!”
Of course, not everyone is wild about the idea.
“They’re cute, I mean, I don’t think there’s a need for that... They could probably use cages with some kind of food you know, lettuce or whatever and trap them and bring them out to another area,” said resident Kim Klampe.
Ultimately all agree, it’s certainly a unique approach.
“I don’t think they’ll have a clue. All the sudden they’ll see a shadow come in and swoop, they’re going for a ride!” resident John Acevedo joked.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
