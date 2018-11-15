Vancouver neighborhood infested with rabbits

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - One neighborhood is inundated with furry friends that are becoming a common sight day and night.
The Ogden neighborhood is infested with rabbits.
Some yards have decorations or trimmed shrubs. But in the Ogden neighborhood, its furry creatures who are becoming centerpieces of the lawn.
“We love them, we do we love them. They're our pets, kids we call em,’” said Sharon and Jesus Febela.
The Febelas couldn’t be more emphatic about the explosion of bunnies in their neighborhood, as they say they’ve named all of them after their great-grandchildren.
And rumor has it, this all started from two domesticated rabbits.
“Our neighbor behind us, he had two in cages, and they were moving so they let them go,” Sharon Febela said.
And she says now that number has multiplied exponentially.
“I would say hundreds, I really would,” Sharon Febela said.
Jesus Febela said, “Just in that one block over there we counted anywhere from nine to 11.”
While some are welcoming their furry friends, neighbor Art Noel is tolerating them with some preventative measures.
He put up fencing so the rabbits won’t eat or damage his shrubs.
“I like the bunnies per say, after that they cross the line,” Noel said. “They’re eating grass and it’s coming out the other end and they make a lot of mess and the bark dust, they dig almost fox holes.”
Clark County Animal Control says it doesn’t track the number of rabbits in the area, so there’s really no way to know the size of the rabbit population.
But the Humane Society of Southwest Washington thinks the neighborhood theory might add up.
“If you go driving around the neighborhood, you see them hanging out, they'll come up to people, they're domestic bunnies. They're not the kind of wild animals that are used to living on their own,” said Lisa Feder, vice president and director of shelter operations.
Feder says the shelter is maxed out with rabbits.
She says this year the shelter has taken in 107 rabbits in 2018 and 30 to 35 percent of those came from the Ogden neighborhood.
The shelter normally only takes between 20 and 30 a year.
“We can't handle that many rabbits all at once,” Feder said.
Feder says domesticated rabbits can be spayed and neutered which can help prevent infestation.
Right now, the shelter is not fully equipped with a room for rabbit adoptions but with the influx this year, it’s planning on creating a permanent spot for them next year.
She also says rabbits are incredibly sensitive animals to temperature, food and are often prey, so it’s somewhat of a marvel they populated the way they did in the Ogden neighborhood.
