VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A nonprofit based in Vancouver is crossing state lines to help Oregon families hit hardest by the wildfires over the summer.
The Almeda Fire tore through communities in the Rogue Valley, leaving some neighborhoods in Phoenix and Talent nearly unrecognizable.
That area is where teams with Forward Edge will be focusing their efforts. The nonprofit typically travels to other countries and works with communities there, but locally it's also a phase two disaster response organization - meaning the teams come in as the initial volunteers leave.
Once the teams arrive in southern Oregon, they'll be helping families who lost their homes, look for any valuables or sentimental items that survived the flames.
Organizers told FOX 12 they are going to be there for the long haul as the thousands of Oregonians impacted begin to rebuild.
"We're just incredibly excited to be able to actually reach into our own backyard and share the love of God and really come alongside our northwest brothers and sisters and take our other northwest brothers and sisters along," said Sheri Stanley, Forward Edge Senior Mobilization Officer. "There are hurting people everywhere regardless of their circumstances and to be able to come alongside someone in this time is just really, really exciting. We're looking forward to partnering with churches all over to be able to being hope and a better future."
The nonprofit will also be bringing quilts to give to anyone impacted by the fires as weather changes. The quilts were donated by two local churches.
For more information about Forward Edge, visit www.forwardedge.org.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.