VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Legacy High School student was taken to a hospital Monday after being stabbed by another student.
According to Vancouver Police, a student walked into the office and said another student stabbed him. The victim's condition is unknown, but he was walking and talking when he went to the school office.
According to a note sent to parents, the altercation happened as students were returning to campus after lunch. Police said it's unclear whether the incident happened on campus, but the suspect called 911 and turned himself in.
"The safety and security of our students and staff is a priority," the school told parents. "We do not tolerate unsafe behavior and will follow appropriate policies and procedures in responding to student actions that do not adhere to these rules."
Investigators have not released any additional information.