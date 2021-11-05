VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver woman was left with no feeling on the left side of her body after she was shot in the neck by her boyfriend Wednesday afternoon.

According to court documents, neighbors said 41-year-old Logan Fouse and his girlfriend had been arguing loudly all day before they heard a loud noise, followed by the woman crying.

An ambulance arrived shortly after. Police said the girlfriend was alert, but she had a bullet lodged in her neck and she couldn't feel the left side of her body.

Fouse initially told police that it was an accident, then later said he had a "lapse" and couldn't be sure whether he shot her on purpose or not. He also told police it was a "childish" thing to do.

Fouse was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail for first-degree assault - domestic violence. Bail was set at $300,000.