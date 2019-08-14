VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A physical education teacher at a Vancouver school is accused of molesting a student.
Vancouver police say 60-year-old Jerry Miller inappropriately touched a female student multiple times at the school.
Miller is an instructor at Ellsworth Elementary School.
He faces child molestation and assault charges.
Miller was granted pretrial release without bail and will be back in court next week.
