VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A teenager who was shot by a Vancouver police officer Tuesday night has died, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
At around 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the report of a disturbance involving a male and a female at an apartment complex, located in the 1200 block of Southeast Ellsworth Road.
Police said witnesses reported that two men then became involved in some sort of altercation in the parking lot. Witnesses also reported that both of the men were possible armed.
Once at the scene, officers encountered one of the men who brandished a knife at the them. Police said the suspect refused commands to drop his weapon.
According to police, one officer fired his weapon, shooting the suspect.
The suspect, who has been identified as a 16-year-old boy, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said he did not survive his injuries.
Police said the officer was not injured. The involved officer is on critical incident leave, which is standard department protocol.
The Regional Major Crimes Team is leading the investigation.
Southeast 10th Street will be closed to all traffic from Southeast Ellsworth and Nancy Road during the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
