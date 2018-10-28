VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police have arrested a man in connection with a kidnapping and robbery that’s linked to the abduction of a 4-year-old girl.
On Sunday, police arrested 18-year-old Erick Garcia-Valdovinos with two counts of kidnapping I and one count of robbery I.
Police were contacted Thursday after a passerby found a man, 23-year-old Jose Orellana-Gomez, in the area of 3409 NE 62nd Ave. in Vancouver.
Orellana-Gomez told police he had been invited to the apartment of Esmeralda Lopez-Lopez on the premise of helping her by giving her a ride to Centralia, Washington.
Police said when Orellana-Gomez arrived, three unknown men appeared, tied him to a chair and told him they were taking his car and demanded his credit card PIN.
Orellana-Gomez managed to free himself, escape from the apartment and find help.
While police were in the process of executing a search warrant on Lopez-Lopez’s apartment, officers were approached by a CPS worker, who reported that Lopez-Lopez had fled with her child, 4-year-old Aranza Ochoa Lopez, during a supervised visit at the Vancouver Mall earlier that morning.
Investigators learned that Lopez-Lopez was likely on her way to Mexico with her daughter.
Police confirmed that Lopez-Lopez, her daughter and a teenage girl who had also been seen with Lopez-Lopez at the mall, had been spotted driving Orellana-Gomez’s red Chevy Cobalt with Washington license plate BLK1552.
The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Saturday.
Lopez-Lopez has not been located but authorities in California are working with Vancouver police.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
