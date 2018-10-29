Vancouver police arrest two more people in kidnapping, robbery linked to child abduction

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police have arrested two teenagers in connection to a kidnapping and robbery that’s linked to the abduction of a 4-year-old girl.
Officers Monday arrested 18-year-old Francisco Javier Hernandez Reyes and a 15-year-old boy.
The teens are facing charges of two counts of kidnapping in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree. Reyes was lodged at the Clark County Jail. The 15-year-old was booked at the Juvenile Justice Center, according to officers.
Police on Sunday arrested 18-year-old Erick Garcia-Valdovoinos in connection to the kidnapping and robbery. Garcia-Valdovoinos is also facing two counts of kidnapping in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.
Police say they were contacted Thursday after a passerby found a man, 23-year-old Jose Orellana-Gomez, in the area of 3409 NE 62nd Ave. in Vancouver.
Orellana-Gomez told police he had been invited to the apartment of Esmeralda Lopez-Lopez on the premise of helping her by giving her a ride to Centralia, Washington.
Police said when Orellana-Gomez arrived, three unknown men appeared, tied him to a chair and told him they were taking his car and demanded his credit card PIN.
Orellana-Gomez managed to free himself, escape from the apartment and find help.
While police were in the process of executing a search warrant on Lopez-Lopez’s apartment, officers were approached by a CPS worker, who reported that Lopez-Lopez had fled with her child, 4-year-old Aranza Ochoa Lopez, during a supervised visit at the Vancouver Mall earlier that morning.
Investigators learned that Lopez-Lopez was likely on her way to Mexico with her daughter.
Police confirmed that Lopez-Lopez, her daughter and a teenage girl who had also been seen with Lopez-Lopez at the mall, had been spotted driving Orellana-Gomez’s red Chevy Cobalt with Washington license plate BLK1552.
The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Saturday. However, CHP later reported the Amber Alert was canceled at the request of the Vancouver Police Department.
Lopez-Lopez has not been located but authorities in California are working with Vancouver police.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.