VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are asking for public’s help in locating a missing 65-year-old woman.
Karen Pearson was last seen walking away from her home near downtown Vancouver at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.
Police say she has a mental health disorder and she does not have her required medication with her right now.
Pearson is described as a white woman who is 5’ 5” tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has gray shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about Pearson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
