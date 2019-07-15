VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 37-year-old man.
Benjamin T. Harm was last seen Saturday at his home in the 3400 block of East 29th Street. Harm is white, stands approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall, and has brown hair, blue eyes, and a beard.
According to police, Harm has some diminished mental capacity and takes medication. He is known to frequent Grand Central Fred Meyer, Battle Ground Fred Meyer, Fourth Plain Boulevard, and Clark College.
Anyone with information regarding Harm’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.