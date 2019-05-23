VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.
According to officers, Levi Hand was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers and is known to frequent parks around Northeast 9th Street between Northeast 112th and Northeast 137th Avenue in Vancouver.
Hand is white, stands approximately 4-foot-11-inches tall, and weighs around 75 pounds. Police say he has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen leaving from a group home just after 5 p.m. Thursday.
Hand has no known medical or mental health issues, according to officers.
