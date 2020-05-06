Vancouver police ask for help finding missing 15-year-old girl

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
Jade Salinas was last seen at her home on March 26, according to officers.
Salinas stands approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Investigators believe Salinas is somewhere in the Vancouver area. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.