Vancouver police ask for help finding missing and endangered woman

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered woman.
Police said they found 43-year-old Jamie Connes’ 1992 white Dodge Dynasty, which she was living in, abandoned in Wintler Park on June 29. Connes is considered missing likely due to mental health crisis.
Connes is Hispanic, five feet, seven inches tall and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information about where she is, you’re asked to call 911 or e-mail detective David Jensen at david.jensen@cityofvancouver.us.
