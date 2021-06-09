Vancouver police ask for help finding missing man

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 35-year-old man. Brandon Majors has been missing from the Vancouver area since May 12. Police say while some of the circumstances to his disappearance are unknown, it is unusual he has not been heard from or seen since.
Majors’ is 5’11”, 160 pounds with hazel eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black Nike pants, black Nike slides and a used black bandana for a face covering. He was seen with a dark blue Mercedes with black rims as well as a grey BMW X5 on the day he went missing.
Police are looking for information into Majors’ whereabouts and who he was last seen with. He is believed to be last seen in the area of the 4500 block of St. Johns Road, St. Johns/Fourth Plain Boulevard and the 2900 block of Southeast 164th Avenue.
If you have surveillance cameras in these areas and believe you captured Majors’ or one of the associated vehicles, or you have information surrounding Majors’ disappearance please contact Detective Jensen at 360-487-7446 david.jensen@cityofvancouver.us or Detective Ripp at 360-487-7391 zachary.ripp@cityofvancouver.us.
