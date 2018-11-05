VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing, runaway 12-year-old girl.
Miriam Marie Smith was reported missing from her home Monday afternoon. Officers say the girl contacted her mother from her home but was not there when she arrived home later.
Officers spotted Smith on Tuesday morning near Vancouver Mall, but they said she ran away and was not found again. She remains missing, but is also listed as a runaway by police.
Smith has no known mental or medical issues, the police department says.
She stands around five-feet-two-inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds, according to officers.
She has brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes and is believed to be wearing burgundy Vans and a hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
Anyone who sees Smith is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department or the Columbia River Emergency Services Agency at 311 or 360-693-3111.
