Vancouver police ask for help finding missing woman last seen in June

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Darla Jean Pardo, 60, was last seen June 14.
On Wednesday, officers provided details of her disappearance. Pardo told her employer on or around June 12 that she was leaving for a one-week vacation. She left on June 14, but did not specify her destination.
Pardo did not return and has not responded to any attempts to contact her, according to police.
Pardo rents a room in Vancouver and works for a property management company in Portland. She does not have any known family or close friends in the Clark County area.
Police said Pardo is a white woman with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. She wears glasses. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds.
Pardo is not known to have been driving a vehicle.
Anyone with information about Pardo is asked to call 911.
