Vancouver police ask for help identifying assault suspect

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help identifying an assault suspect.
Police say the man assaulted someone at a youth basketball tournament at Hudson’s Bay High School on Saturday.
Police say the man was being disruptive during the game and was asked to leave. That’s when police say he punched someone and ran off.
According to police, numerous witnesses at the game were questioned but were unable to identify the man.
If you know him, please contact Vancouver police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.
