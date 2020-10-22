Vancouver police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect caught grabbing a man's wallet on surveillance camera.
The strong-arm robbery occurred on Tuesday around 10:15 p.m. at the IQ Credit Union in the 7000 block of Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive.
According to police, then suspect, a male, pushed a customer from behind while the customer was withdrawing cash from the ATM machine.
The customer dropped his wallet, and before the customer could pick it up, the suspect grabbed it and ran away on foot, according to officers.
The suspect was caught on surveillance video. Anyone with information that could help investigators identify the suspect is asked to call Vancouver police at 360-487-7399.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Why do they call it the "IQ?"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.