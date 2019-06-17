VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.
According to police, Nikki G. Kunhnhausen, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Vancouver June 5.
Kunhnhausen stands approximately five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds, police say. She has black hair.
According to officers, Kunhnhausen is transgender and identifies as a female.
Police say Kunhnhausen has no known medical or mental health issues.
Anyone with urgent information about Nikki's whereabouts is asked to call 911. People with non-urgent information are asked to email Detective David Jensen at david.jensen@cityofvancouver.us.
