Vancouver police ask for help locating missing 11-year-old child

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police say Matthew A. McTimpeny was last seen at his house on Wednesday. He is white with brown eyes and brown hair. The 11-year-old is 5’4”and about 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shoes, black shorts, and a black shirt.

There are no known medical concerns at this time and there is no foul play suspected. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please call 911 and reference case number 2021-016320.

