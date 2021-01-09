VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver Police Department asks for help to find a missing 13-year-old boy.
According to police, Nash Harrison Lee Modin was last seen at Village Loop and Southeast McGillivray Boulevard Friday.
Modin is described as a white male, 5’6, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray Marvel superhero t-shirt with blue sleeves, black shoes and a navy blue hooded sweatshirt wrapped around his waist.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 311.
