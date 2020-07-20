Vancouver police ask for help locating missing 16-year-old boy

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police on Monday are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.
Police say Mark Anthony Rojas-Resendiz is missing from his home in Vancouver and may be in the company of unknown non-relative juveniles or adults.
Rojas-Resendiz is described as a Hispanic male who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt and a black hat with “LA” lettering and may be carrying a black Adidas backpack.
Anyone who sees Rojas-Resendiz or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
