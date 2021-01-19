VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man considered missing and endangered.
Arthur Applegate, 70, was last seen leaving his home on foot in the 6100 block of Kansas Street. Police said Applegate mentioned to a family member that he going to "roam around in Portland."
Applegate does not have a vehicle and his most recent cell phone number is not known at this time, according to police.
Police said he has medical conditions that affect his memory and mental health, and can get confused and disoriented when on his own.
Applegate is described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 114 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes. He also had a small to medium size tan backpack.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts or sees him is asked to call 911 as soon as possible.
