VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver Police Department asks for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.
Shilo Faith Dove was last seen at her home in Vancouver on Monday, July 19. Dove is described as 5’5,” approximately 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and dyed blue and purple hair.
Police said she might be with a 15-year-old named Zac, who has not been identified.
There are no medical concerns for Dove, according to police. No foul play is suspected.
Anyone with information about Dove’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
