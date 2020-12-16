VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police ask for help to find a missing 38-year-old man believed to be endangered due to health reasons.
Amin Mustafah Raullerson has been missing since Oct. 15, according to VPD. Raullerson is originally from Arkansas and most recently was living houseless in Vancouver and had periodic contact with his family. At his request, a family member had agreed to go to Washington to bring him back to Arkansas, but communication stopped shortly after.
Raullerson is described to be about 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
