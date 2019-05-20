Vancouver police ask for public's help locating missing 12-year-old girl

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Vancouver girl.
The Vancouver Police Department says 12-year-old Desiree M. Collazo was last seen leaving her home at about 7:45 p.m. Monday.
Police say Collazo is of Hispanic descent with light skin. She is about 5’4” tall and weighs about 130 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes.
Collazo was last seen wearing a black sweater and black leggings.
Police say she has no known medical or mental health issues.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Vancouver police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
