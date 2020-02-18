VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police on Tuesday are asking for the public’s help locating two missing brothers.
Police say the brothers, 16-year-old Caleb King and 12-year-old Conner King, were last seen at Cascade Park Apartments, located at 14000 SE Cascade Park Dr., at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Caleb is described as a white male with dirty blond hair and blue eyes. He is 5’ 5” tall and weighs about 120 pounds.
Caleb is wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with a red rose on it, and black Vans shoes with a white stripe. He has a dark green and gray Jansport backpack with him.
Conner is described as a white male with blond hair and brown eyes. He is 4’ 8” tall and weighs 95 pounds.
Conner is wearing black pants, a black Seattle hoodie and black Vans shoes.
Police did not provide photos of the brothers.
Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call 911.
