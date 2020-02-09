Vancouver police ask for public's help locating missing endangered 79-year-old woman

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing endangered 79-year-old woman.
Police say Judith MacClean was last seen at Touchmark, located at 2911 SE Village Loop in Vancouver at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday. An employee at a Chevron gas station nearby reported seeing a possible matching subject walking northbound at about 5 p.m.
MacClean is described as a white female with Alzheimer’s and dementia. She also walks with a lean.
She was last seen wearing a red sweater, black sweatpants, aqua blue and black tennis shoes, and black framed glasses with a confetti design on the sides.
Anyone with information on MacClean’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
