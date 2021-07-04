Vancouver police

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department said it has found a missing and endangered woman reported missing Sunday afternoon.

Just before 8 p.m., VPD said it located 22-year-old Laura Dills.

She had last been seen on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. near Ike Memorial Park. Police said she has autism and is not familiar with the Vancouver area.

