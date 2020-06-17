VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen.
Miriam Smith, 13, was last seen leaving her home in east Vancouver on the evening of June 15.
Police described Smith as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who has seen Smith or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
