Vancouver police: Commercial burglaries up 34 percent during COVID-19 pandemic

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police say there's been an uptick in commercial burglaries through April compared to the same time last year.
Overall, here's a breakdown of some of the numbers:
The Vancouver Police Department say there's been a 34 percent increase in commercial burglaries through the end of April compared to the same time last year. The police department says burglaries are up 55 percent, auto theft is up 41 percent, and vandalism is up 24 percent.
A spokesperson says the department comes out with these numbers on a quarterly basis, so May's statistics aren't available yet.
FOX 12 spoke with the Fredrick Kurz and David Cookson, the owners of Shanahan's Pub & Grill in Vancouver. They say they had a break-in on May 7.
Kurz says the thief didn't take much, but it's still frustrating, as the restaurant is down between 85 and 90 percent in sales during the pandemic. They say they expected a spike in this kind of activity but they're hoping to bounce back soon.
"I understand that these people are going to be more active," Kurz said. "You know, businesses are down, places are closed, they've got more access to some of these establishments that they didn't have before."
"I expected it, you know, I planned for it I just you know it's been actually better than I thought," Cookson said. "I thought it was going to be a lot worse than this."
While Shanahan's has been hit hard by the pandemic, Kurz and Cookson say they've felt the support from the community, as they say someone left a sign outside their restaurant that says 'love.'
They say it will take some time before business can get back to normal.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
