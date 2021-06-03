VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The investigation into a deadly shooting that took place in Vancouver Monday morning is ongoing.
Just before 5:30 a.m., officers were called out to the 200 block of East 27th Street for reports of gunshots in the area. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man dead in front of a home.
On Thursday, VPD released an image of a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene. On Friday morning, police reported the vehicle was identified and the owner was contacted. No further tips related to this vehicle are needed, VPD said.
The investigation into the man's death continues and no arrests have been made. Police have not released the identity of the victim. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department tip line at 360-487-7399.
