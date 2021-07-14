VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A reward is being offered for information to help solve the disappearance of a 35-year-old Vancouver man.
Brandon Majors has been missing from the Vancouver area since the evening of May 12. He is believed to be last seen in the area of the 4500 block of St. Johns Road, St. Johns/Fourth Plain Boulevard and the 2900 block of Southeast 164th Avenue.
Majors is described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black Nike pants, black Nike Slides, and used a black bandana for a face covering. Police said Majors was last seen driving a grey BMW X5 the evening he went missing.
Detectives are continuing to investigate Majors' disappearance and are asking anyone who may have information related to his whereabouts or who has had contact with him to reach out to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone who would like to submit a tip can visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.
