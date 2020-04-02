VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Running a business during the Covid-19 pandemic is tough, but add in a break-in or burglary on top of that, and it can be downright frustrating.
That is what some businesses in Vancouver are dealing with, as Vancouver police say they are seeing an uptick in burglaries reported in the last few weeks compared to the same time last year.
Between March 15 and March 28, they say there were 20 commercial burglaries reported. During that time period in 2019, the department says only four were reported.
On the list of places that have reported is the Clark County Health Harm Reduction Center. They say they were broken into on March 13 and again on March 28.
“It is definitely an unnecessary distraction during a really busy time,” Dana Nguyen with Clark County Health said.
She says the center has been closed. Adding staff have been shifted to work on the COVID-19 pandemic response in the county.
"There is the damage to the structure, to the building, but as far as damage to things being taken, no, it is nominal really, like I said, there is nothing to take,” Nguyen said.
She says the person who broke in may have taken some band aids.
Vancouver police say they have taken reports at an apartment complex off Southeast 192 Avenue, at Thatcher’s Coffee off Grand Boulevard, and at Savona Coffee House on Southeast Columbia River Drive.
The owner of Savona Coffee House says last Friday some broke in and swiped their cash register and left broken glass all over. The burglary was discovered the next day. She said it has been very frustrating. The business has had to lay off employees but is staying open to keep the business going.
Anyone with information about any of the recent burglaries is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department.
