VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is warning the public about a new phone scam.
Several people have contacted the police department to report a phone message they received from a "Lt. Michael Knotts." The caller requests a call back to discuss an "urgent legal issue."
While there is a Lt. Michael Knotts that does work for the police department, police said the phone calls are a scam and he did not make those calls.
Police said personnel do not make phone calls to solicit funds, request money to resolve legal matters or request financial or other sensitive information from the public.
Anyone with questions about the legitimacy of calls from people claiming to represent the Vancouver Police Department is asked to call police directly at 360-487-7355 or 360-487-7500. If calling after hours, please call 311 and request a call back.
