VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - On Wednesday, the public will get a chance to weigh in as the Vancouver police department reviews its use of force.
The public forum comes after the department was involved in four shootings within one month earlier this year.
Three of those shootings were deadly.
In late March, people gathered at a city council meeting to express their concerns and call for change.
Vancouver police decided to have an outside group look into their policies, training and procedures.
That research group will be at the forum on the Clark College campus.
It will be held in the foster auditorium at 6 p.m.
