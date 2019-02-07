Vancouver police ID officer who fired gun during vehicle chase into Portland

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A Vancouver police officer who fired his gun during a vehicle pursuit into Portland Tuesday has been identified.
Officer James Porter, 28, was hired by the Vancouver Police Department in March 2016 and is on critical incident leave, which is standard protocol, the police department says.
Porter is assigned to the West Precinct Patrol and on Feb. 5 was helping the Kelso Police Department apprehended a homicide suspect.
Porter located the suspect vehicle in Vancouver and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver took off, police say.
Porter chased the driver into Portland and during the pursuit fired his weapon.
After the chase, Porter was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from care.
The Portland Police Bureau is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.