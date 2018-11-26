VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department has identified an officer involved in a shooting last week.
Officer Christopher Bohatch, 34, stopped a man driving a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning in the area of Interstate 5 south and East Fourth Plain Boulevard, according to police.
Bohatch was threatened by the actions of the driver during the traffic stop, which led to the shooting, officers said.
Officers last week identified Demarcus D. Roundtree as the driver of the stolen vehicle. They said he fled the scene after the shooting and abandoned the vehicle at Northeast Fourth Plain and E Street.
Officers found Roundtree hiding in a parked vehicle nearby and transported him to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
Roundtree after he was released from the hospital was booked into the Clark County Jail.
He is facing multiple charges, including fugitive from justice, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while license suspended and criminal impersonation.
Officer Christopher Bohatch was not hurt during the shooting.
Bohatch was hired by the Vancouver Police Department in August 2016 and is assigned to the West Precinct Patrol. He is on critical incident leave, which is standard procedure.
The department’s Regional Major Crimes Team continues to investigate.
