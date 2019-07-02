VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police identified the pedestrian killed after being hit by a car in Vancouver.
Police said Ramon A. Gutierrez, 37, of Vancouver died on June 24.
The crash occurred on West Fourth Plain Boulevard near Kauffman Avenue and the driver remained at the scene.
Officers said the incident was an accident and Gutierrez died due to blunt head and neck injuries.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.