VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is encouraging pet owners to join a new program where volunteers get training to spot suspicious activity and stay on the lookout for their community.
It’s called ‘Paws On Patrol’ and the program coordinator says volunteers will be trained on what to watch out for on their walks, when to call 911 or 311 and how to report vandalism.
FOX 12 spoke with one volunteer, Mike Anderson and his dog Lucy. He says he’s been picking up litter at his local park for years and as soon as he heard about the new program he decided to sign up. “So when Jordan introduced the program, I thought, we're there. I mean, we're here an hour a day anyway, we walk and clean up litter and just try to keep the park clean and report any kind of vandalism or any other issues we see coming to and from the park,” said Anderson.
The Vancouver police volunteer program says 84 volunteers have already signed up so far.
