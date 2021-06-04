VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after two women were groped by a burglar in two separate incidents this week.
The first incident occurred Thursday at about 3:45 a.m. Officers responded to a burglary in the 13600 block of Southeast Eastridge Drive. Police said an unknown man entered the victim's apartment through an unlocked or open door and groped her while she was sleeping. The victim screamed and the suspect fled.
On Friday, at about 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a burglary in the 700 block of Southeast 139th Avenue. Police said an unknown man entered the victim's apartment through an unlocked or open door, exposed himself and groped the victim. Another woman in the apartment and the victim fought off the suspect who then fled the scene.
The suspect in the first incident was described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, 150-180 pounds, with brown hair. The suspect in the second incident was described as a man in his 20s with brown hair.
Police said it is not known if both incidents involve the same suspect. The Major Crimes Team is investigating.
The Vancouver Police Department would like to remind residents to lock and secure both ground level and upper level windows and doors, especially at night.
