Vancouver police investigating deadly shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place last Friday.

At 8:29 p.m., police were dispatched to 4931 NE 112th Ave after AMR personnel had been flagged down by someone reporting a person had been shot in the parking lot.

The victim, a 20-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital prior to police arrival. He did not survive.

Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit are investigating. Nothing further is being released at this time.