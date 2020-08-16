VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police are looking for information on a shooting that happened at Frenchman’s Bar Park.
The shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. Saturday at the park, located at 9612 NW Lower River Rd.
Police have not released very much information, only that a shooting occurred.
If you saw anything or have photos or video of what happened, please call the Vancouver Police Department Tip Line at 360.487.7399.
