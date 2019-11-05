VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A K-9 who was caught on camera attacking a bystander in Vancouver has been retired early, according to police.
The incident occurred on Sept. 22 when officers were responding to a call near West 13th Street and Columbia Street.
In video shot by a witness, K-9 Doc can be seen bolting across the street and attacking a man, who according to investigators, had nothing to do with their call.
Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said K-9 Doc was placed into remedial training after the incident.
Kapp said that K-9 Doc did not respond to training to meet the level of standards of the police department's K-9 Unit and the decision was made to retire him from the program.
K-9 Doc is living with another handler until the police department can find a permanent placement for him, according to Kapp.
Kapp told FOX 12 that K-9 Doc's handler, Officer Douville, will remain assigned to West Patrol.
Can the public adopt retired police dogs?
